Montoya dots in Warriors’ narrow loss

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a try in New Zealand Warriors’ narrow 26-22 defeat to the Brisbane Broncos in Round 13 of NRL on Saturday.

Both sides arm wrestled for the opening 22 minutes of the match and Deine Mariner shed the first blood for the Broncos and Adam Reynolds converted for the 6-pointer.

Eight minutes later, the Warriors struck back and scored their first try through Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Shaun Johnson converted for a 6-6 draw.

Minutes before the break, Broncos continued to play its best footy and Jordan Riki scored their second try while Reynolds converted for a 12-6 lead at half time.

Errors from the Warriors’ defence allowed Ezra Mam to increase Broncos’ lead and Reynolds slotted the conversion before he kicked a penalty goal in the 58th minute.

The Warriors regrouped and it was Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad try that tried to bring the side into the match in the 74th minute which Johnson converted but Deine Mariner scored the fourth try for the Broncos and Reynolds booted the conversion to increase the lead.

At the dead end of the match, Montoya took advantage of a set piece play from Tom Ale and dived over to score which Johnson converted but wasn’t enough to close the gap.