Montoya to stay with Warriors till 2025

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya has extended his stay with the New Zealand Warriors till the end of 2025 after spending two NRL seasons with the side.

The 27-year-old has eyed his 100th career appearance in next Saturday’s Magic Round clash against Penrith at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

While he joined the club for the 2021 campaign, this is his first season based in New Zealand following the team’s exile in Australia.

“Marcelo is a terrific player and person to have at our club. He gives so much in all he does,” said One New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He has had to wait to experience being with the club at home but he’s revelling in it and that’s reflected in the work he has done to earn an extension.”

Montoya has appeared in each of the Warriors’ first nine matches of the season, initially used on the wing but moved to the centres for the last three rounds.

“Marcelo brings so many qualities. Apart from his skill set, he’s a tough and passionate competitor who’s totally committed to helping his team and the club in every way he can,” said Andrew McFadden, the club’s general manager recruitment, pathways and development.

“He’s having the best years of his career now. He and his wife are settled in Auckland and it’s showing in his football.

“He’s thriving in the new environment of being at the club’s home in Auckland and being involved with a set-up which has changed so much.”

In his nine games so far this season, Montoya is averaging close to 160 metres a game, the best of his career.

Sunday’s match against the Roosters was his 45th for the One New Zealand Warriors after starting his career with 54 games for Canterbury Bankstown from 2017-2020.