More arrests for illicit drug trade

Police has confirmed that three men were arrested and charged in Nadi earlier this week for unlawful possession of illicit drugs, commonly known as methamphetamine.

Also, Police confirmed that more arrests were made in the last 48-hours in the Central, Eastern and Western Divisions.

Last Friday, three men, one aged 32, and two 58-years were arrested in Nadi in a separate raids after they were found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine, dried leaves believed to be marijuana, smoking apparatuses and cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Yesterday, at the Central Police Station Totogo, Police arrested two men both aged 21 years in Suva after they were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police said in the Eastern Division, Korovou Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Uluirua Settlement after he was found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

As arrests continue throughout the Division, the Fiji Police Force is also mindful of the emergence of new drugs, considering new threats in the region.

During the Regional Pacific Detector Dog Programme Annual Workshop facilitated by the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs held in Nadi, the National Coordinator of NZ Police Dogs Inspector Todd Southall spoke about the emergence of new deadly drugs which could not be ruled out in the Pacific region.

“We must never say never. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Fentanyl has become very popular in the sale of illicit street drugs to either increase the potency or direct substitution of heroin, or in counterfeit Oxycodone pills,” Southall said.

However, Police said Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid or drug used to reduce pain that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine – it is a major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the United States.

There are two types of fentanyl, pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Both are considered synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain.

With reports of fentanyl detected in neighbouring regional countries, IP Southall said it was important for regional law enforcement to work together in the sharing of information, upskilling officers in understanding the modus operandi of drug cartels and things to look out for with consignment of equipment which could be used for local manufacturing.