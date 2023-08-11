More officers to be deployed for night patrol

More Police officers will be deployed this weekend in anticipation of the change in nightclub operating hours and the likely spill-over of night-life social activities into residential areas.

Acting Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said the main focus is to ensure everyone enjoys their weekend without any major incident.

He said information has been gathered of the trend of ‘transporters’ who are paid to purchase alcohol from black market operators, and deliver it to those willing to pay the extra dollar without the associated risks.

ACP Driu has warned that police are well aware of this trend, and will be monitoring black markets and known drinking spots, and will clamp down on those intending to break the law, and be a nuisance to other members of the public.

He said Police have throughout the week, issued reminders to nightclub operators and security personnel of the need to adhere to the new hours.