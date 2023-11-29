More rain expected, says Weather Office

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group, associated cloud and showers to continue affecting the Eastern parts of the Fiji Group.

A statement issued late today forecasts ccasional showers, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over the Eastern parts of Viti Levu (Serua-Namosi-Suva-Naitasiri-Tailevu-North-Rakiraki), Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups, Southern Bua and Cakaudrove Provinces, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

It says localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms