Wednesday, November 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

More rain expected, says Weather Office

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group, associated cloud and showers to continue affecting the Eastern parts of the Fiji Group.

A statement issued late today forecasts ccasional showers, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over the Eastern parts of Viti Levu (Serua-Namosi-Suva-Naitasiri-Tailevu-North-Rakiraki), Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups, Southern Bua and Cakaudrove Provinces, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

It says localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FEO awaits findings on 2022 electio...

The Fijian Elections Office says it is awaiting the findings of the...
Dubai 7s

Tabu for FOSROC Steelers in Dubai 7...

Robust former Fiji 7s forward Kavekini Tabu has been named in the F...
Football

Police retains Sukuna bowl soccer t...

Defending champions Fiji Police Force retained the 2023 Sukuna Bowl...
News

Renew teaching license or face de-r...

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority (FTRA) is calling on teach...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elec...

News
The Fijian...

Tabu for FOSROC Steelers in Duba...

Dubai 7s
Robust for...

Police retains Sukuna bowl socce...

Football
Defending ...

Renew teaching license or face d...

News
The Fiji T...

Strike now eminent for USP staff...

News
The USP St...

Trio dropped from match day squa...

Football
Three Fiji...

Popular News

7s players urged to foster stron...

Dubai 7s
Prime Mini...

Former Fijian Olympian laid to r...

Sports
Former Oly...

Incident involving students worr...

News
Permanent ...

Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour floo...

News
Some parts...

Chand wins Silver in first Games...

2023 Pacific Games
Young Tani...

Police beef up operation to coun...

News
Increased ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elections ‘glitch’