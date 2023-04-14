More ticket options for Drua fans

Ardent Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fans can now buy tickets from Shop N Save Supermarket.

Shop N Save Supermarket has become the latest addition to ticket retailers for the remaining Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home matches.

The offers fans in several towns across Fiji another convenient avenue to access tickets as the Drua play four home matches in the last eight rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Shop N Save Supermarket will retail grass and concrete embankment tickets for Drua matches in Lautoka and Suva.

Branches in Namaka, Votualevu, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Nadi Market will sell grass embankment tickets for the Drua’s matches against the Blues and Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park while branches in Nabua, Valelevu, Makoi, Nakasi and Lami will see grass and concrete embankment tickets for Drua matches against the Hurricanes and the Reds at HFC Bank Stadium.