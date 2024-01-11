Moses Rauluni is Drua women’s coach

The Fiji Rugby Union and the Fijian Drua have today announced the appointment of

highly regarded former Flying Fijians Captain Moses Rauluni as Head Coach of the

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women and Vodafone Fijiana 15s teams.

Rauluni got the nod for the top job given his stellar record as part of Super W and national squad coaching set ups.

He was the Queensland Reds Assistant Coach for the 2023 Super W season as well as an Assistant Coach of the Fijiana 15s during 2022 Rugby World Cup and the head coach for Brisbane’s Easts Rugby team in 2018.

Also joining the Drua Women and Fijiana team management is Selita Koroi, who is no stranger to the role given similar experiences previously with the national women’s 15s and 7s teams.

Fiji Rugby and the Drua have also announced the appointment of Akanisi Drasuna as Personal Development Manager for both teams.

She has been part of the Fiji Rugby Union Get Into Rugby Plus programme, and has

been the Operations Manager for Fiji Table Tennis Association.

Both Koroi’s and Drasuna-Cakau’s appointments underscore the priority placed on player welfare and personal growth and development.