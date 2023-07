Most of the fatal accidents recorded this year occurred in the weekends.

The Fiji Police Force in a statement said out of the 56 fatal accidents, 42 happened in weekends signifying a general lack of concern, and relaxed attitude towards road safety going into the weekends.

Drivers are urged to remain alert and be vigilant as when it comes to road safety, they must never shift into relax mode because the consequences are just too great and there is no room for complacency.