MOU to allow deployment of volunteers

Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Agriculture (Ministry) to allow for the deployment of volunteers under the World Friends Korea overseas volunteer programme.

World Friends Korea is a South Korean government-run overseas volunteer programme that was inaugurated in May 2009.

Once the MOU is executed, the Ministry of Agriculture will be able to request volunteers from World Friends Korea to assist with implementation of advanced technologies to improve production in the agriculture sector.