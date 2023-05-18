Thursday, May 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

MPAISA MasterCard a game changer: Kamikamica

The Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the launch of the M-PAISA MasterCard, is a game changer for Fiji, in its quest for greater financial and economic inclusion.

Speaking at the launch last night at the Grand Pacific Hotel, the Deputy Prime Minister said this is an increasingly digital economy; technology and digitalisation are the strong points of progression.

Kamikamica said digital wallets as M-PAISA genuinely have a positive influence on the Fijian economy – As a powerful tool, wallets such as M-PAISA have accelerated development and promoted equality, mobilising funds in the informal sector and empowering our rural communities.

“I am told, there are over 580,000 registered M-PAISA mobile wallet holders…and on average, 335,000 active users every month conduct transactions around $270 million which means M-PAISA is expected to process over $3 billion in financial transactions for 2023 – creating a significant multiplier effect in the economy as money moves quicker in the economy.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said one of the key areas that M-PAISA has thrived in is the inward remittances.

“Around 38 per cent of the inward remittances into the country now come directly into the mobile wallet. M-PAISA brings in on average $36 million every month and has significantly reduced the cost of sending cross border remittances.”

Kamikamica added that from a net retainer point of view, inward remittances have the highest impact on the Fijian economy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

‘The Creator’ trailer impresses at ...

Sci-fi thriller ‘The Creator’ trailer release was one of the most i...
Entertainment

Murphy in talks to star in ‘Pink Pa...

American actor, comedian, and singer Eddie Murphy is in negotiation...
Football

Have faith in the team , Hughes urg...

Digicel national football team co-Captain Setareki Hughes is urging...
Rugby

Senikarivi relishes first SuperW wi...

Young halfback Evivi Senikarivi relished her first-ever Super W win...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

‘The Creator’ trailer impresses ...

Entertainment
Sci-fi thr...

Murphy in talks to star in ‘Pink...

Entertainment
American a...

Have faith in the team , Hughes ...

Football
Digicel na...

Senikarivi relishes first SuperW...

Rugby
Young half...

Maigania to defend Muslim IDC ti...

Football
Defending ...

Police verifying viral post on O...

News
A viral po...

Popular News

Wallaroos are wary of Fijian fla...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Under 15 Boys to march into camp...

Football
A 21-membe...

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WR...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

WR sets FRU roadmap, works with ...

Rugby
World Rugb...

Cowboys sign Fijian flyer Valeme...

NRL
The North ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Off To Sydney