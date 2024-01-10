MSAF addresses safety concerns with Goundar Shipping

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji chief executive Joeli Cawaki met with Goundar Shipping Limited executives on Monday to talk about safety concerns, after two of its vessels faced serious issues in the last three weeks.

The parties are expected to meet again after safety concerns were raised, following the grounding of one of its vessel on the reef, near Lomaloma in Vanuabalavu.

On December 22, Lomaiviti Princess One, carrying passengers en route to Savusavu, had to be towed to safety after the inter-island vessel drifted without power.

One Saturday, Lomaiviti Princess 9, carrying passengers for Suva, hit a reef as it arrived at the Lomaloma Jetty in Vanuabalavu.

Cawaki said that if he sees any issues regarding maritime transport operators, he will call them in.

He said that it is important that they are reminded that the safety and protection of their passengers are paramount to all stakeholders.

Goundar Shipping Limited has indicated that they will be issuing a statement soon on the matter.