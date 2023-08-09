Wednesday, August 9, 2023
MSMEs challenged by climate patterns

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica say that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have made significant contributions to Fiji’s economic growth.

Speaking at the DFAT-Monash-FNU Stakeholders Workshop, Kamikamica said this has driven innovation, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for thousands of families; however, this sector is vulnerable to external threats and challenges beyond our ability – one of them being climate change.

Kamikamica said the impact of climate change poses unique challenges for these businesses.

He said the rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changing rainfall patterns lead to disruptions in production, transportation and supply chains.

“These MSMEs already have limited resources and capacity, often finding challenges to adapt and recover from such setback.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a perfect cause that closed up multiple businesses across Fiji – Like other economies, Fiji lived through the pandemic, and now we are recovering,” Kamikamica said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it was imperative that Fiji strengthens the resilience of its MSME sector and enhance food security by implementing a multi-faceted approach that promotes climate-resilient practises:

Kamikamica said this would encourage SMEs in the agriculture sector to adopt climate smart techniques that will mitigate the impact of climate change on their operations.

He said SMEs to access finance and insurance – that provides easier to financial resources and insurance products tailored for climate risks, will enable MSMEs to recover faster after extreme weather events and adapt to changing conditions.

He encouraged collaborations between the Government, private sector and NGOs to foster efforts to address climate change challenges effectively.

“By taking proactive steps, it can build a sustainable and resilient future that withstands the challenges of a changing climate,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
