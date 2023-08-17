Thursday, August 17, 2023
Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still on the run

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva High Court earlier this week is back in Police custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu said that Muayara was arrested this morning in Narere and is back in Police custody.

ACP Diru said the search continues for Vilimoni Saumaki.

He said members of the public are requested to call the National Command Centre on 9905 296 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding Saumaki’s whereabouts.

“A warning that it is a crime to harbor prisoners.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
