Mudunasoko dives into World Aquatics Championships

Star swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko is set to compete in the 100 meter Breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The young swimmer from Natabua High School finds herself in a competitive heat alongside the Bahama’s national champion Rhanishka Gibbs and Ellie Shaw from Antigua and Barbuda, the Central American and Caribbean champion.

Originally from Levuka, Lakeba in Lau, the 17-year-old has already made a name for herself on the international stage, securing two gold medals at last year’s South Pacific Games.

She has also broken several national records previously held by one of Fiji’s top swimmers, Moana Wind.