Multifaceted approach to combat termite threat

The Termite Task Force today unveiled a tentative outline and a clear mandate to develop a multifaceted approach to termite eradication.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, underlining the detrimental impact of termite damage on both public and private properties.

He said the allocation of a substantial $3 million in the  budget further underscores the Government’s commitment to tackling this pervasive problem head-on.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Western, Apolosi Lewaqai revealed the plans to deploy enumerators to gather crucial data across various sectors, thereby enabling targeted efforts to eradicate termites from affected areas.

He said they will collaborate with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, the Ministry of Housing, and the Housing Authority to ensure an accurate demarcation of informal settlements and affected properties.

At the meeting, Assistant Minister for Women Shashi Kiran stressed on extensive awareness campaign to encourage affected property owners to come forward and seek assistance without the fear of property devaluation.

The meeting also witnessed discussions on funding allocations for essential operations, including trapping, baiting, and mitigation efforts in infested areas.

The next meeting of the Termite Task Force is scheduled for September.

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
