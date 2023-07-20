Thursday, July 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Muntz among four test debutants for Tonga clash

Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui has picked Drua first five Caleb Muntz to make his debut test match against Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup opener this Saturday.

Muntz is among four debutants including Lekima Tagitagivalu, Selestino Ravutaumada and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta in the starting 23.

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the side and will pair in the midfield with Josua Tuisova.

Tagitagivalu slots in at blindside flanker with Levani Botia at number seven and Albert Tuisue to anchor the scrum.

Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi and Mesake Doge pair up in the front row.

Ravutaumada will start at blindside wing, Jiuta Wainiqolo at number 14 with Sireli Maqala at fullback.

Cirikidaveta with Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Semi Radradra, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola and Semi Radradra have been named on the bench.

The two sides will clash on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Flying Fijians line-up: Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Semi Radradra

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

RFMF assures govt support: Rabuka

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the Government has bee...
News

Matavou takes the stand in the Bain...

The former Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Biu Matavou tol...
Football

Chetty is new Nadroga president

Prominent Nadi lawyer Mun Sami Chetty has been appointed as the new...
Rugby

Valetini, Tuinakauvadra scoop top B...

Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini and Wallaroos star Tabua Tuinakau...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RFMF assures govt support: Rabuk...

News
The Prime ...

Matavou takes the stand in the B...

News
The former...

Chetty is new Nadroga president

Football
Prominent ...

Valetini, Tuinakauvadra scoop to...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Cleevely is new goalkeeper coach...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Nadroga re-appoints Nand as head...

Football
The new ex...

Popular News

Nadroga re-appoints Nand as head...

Football
The new ex...

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Explosive ...

Charge dropped, no conviction ag...

News
High Court...

Man dies as vehicle crashes into...

News
A 46-year-...

IOM backs Fiji’s border manageme...

News
The Intern...

Growth of rugby league is astoun...

Rugby
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

RFMF assures govt support: Rabuka