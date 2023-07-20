Muntz among four test debutants for Tonga clash

Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui has picked Drua first five Caleb Muntz to make his debut test match against Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup opener this Saturday.

Muntz is among four debutants including Lekima Tagitagivalu, Selestino Ravutaumada and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta in the starting 23.

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the side and will pair in the midfield with Josua Tuisova.

Tagitagivalu slots in at blindside flanker with Levani Botia at number seven and Albert Tuisue to anchor the scrum.

Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi and Mesake Doge pair up in the front row.

Ravutaumada will start at blindside wing, Jiuta Wainiqolo at number 14 with Sireli Maqala at fullback.

Cirikidaveta with Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Semi Radradra, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola and Semi Radradra have been named on the bench.

The two sides will clash on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Flying Fijians line-up: Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Semi Radradra