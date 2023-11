Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that Flying Fijians pivot Caleb Muntz is not expected to feature in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Byrne confirmed that Muntz is in the squad but will undergo rehabilitation after he picked up a serious knee injury prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Muntz sustained the injury during a contact session.

Earlier, reports suggested that Muntz will take nine months to recover and heal from the injury.