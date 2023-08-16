Murder suspect released on bail

19-year-old Sanaila Stone Taroka who is charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man along Carnavon Street earlier this month was today granted bail by the High Court in Suva.

Taroka appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

The Court has placed strict bail on the accused whereby he cannot interfere with prosecution witness, has to report to the Nabua Police Station every Monday and has a curfew restriction of 6pm to 6am every day.

Justice Goundar told Taroka if he breaches any of the bail conditions, he would be immediately taken into custody.

Justice Goundar told Legal Aid Counsel to get an instruction from Taroka and see if he intends to plead guilty to the murder charge and inform the Office of the Director of Prosecutions so they could reduce the charge to manslaughter.

The Court heard there was an alternation between the accused and the deceased.

The accused landed one punch where the deceased fell over the railings.

The Court also heard that the witnesses went to check the deceased, rushed him to the hospital where he died the next day.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has requested for more time to file information and disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to 29 September for plea and disclosures.