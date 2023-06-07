Murray to lead Fiji Under 20 at Championship

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named Fijian Drua development player Motikai Murray to lead the side at the World Rugby Championship in South Africa later this month.

Rawaqa has named an exciting 30 member squad and said it has not been an easy selection for him and the coaches.

“We would like to thank all the players who have been with us from the beginning of this campaign and provided stiff competition to those who have been selected to represent the nation in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.”

The squad consists mostly of High-Performance players who have been in the system and played for the Fijian Drua-20s.

Eight overseas-based players have also made their cut into the traveling squad.

Crusaders Under-20 Loosehead Prop, Mosese McGoon and Perth’s Sitiveni Tamani will guide the front row, Judah Saumaisue of Melbourne is in the locks, Waisea Tudulu has been named on the flanks.

In the backs, Hamilton-based Sakiusa Kama is one of the halfbacks, and Hurricanes duo, Isaiah Ravula and Epeli Waqaicece and Frank Ralogaivau will feature in the midfield.

The inclusion of halfback Philip Baselala and flanker Motikiai Murray who are currently part of the Fijian Drua extended squad for the Super Rugby Pacific are expected to play a vital role in the championship.

“The team has prepared really well and are looking forward to the Championship. We have had players who were also part of the Fijian Warriors and their experience has really boosted the side.”

The Fijian Under-20 side is grouped with Australia, England, and Ireland.

“We have a very tough pool with tier-one nations in it. We need to be very careful in the way we approach our opponents. We are focusing on our first game which is against Australia.”

Fijian Under 20: Mosese McGoon, Sitiveni Tamani, Breyton Legge, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Josh Kina, Joeli Nainoca, Marika Toga, Emosi Natubailagi, Lasaro Vuluma, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Semi Tokitani, Judah Saumaisue, Waisea Tudulu, Sakenasa Senivono, Timoci Nakalevu, Motikiai Murray, Philip Baselala, Sakiusa Kama, Netava Saukuru, Isaiah Ravula, Epeli Waqaicece, Frank Ralogaivau, Tuitubou Maika, Sireli Misiwini, Bronson Lee, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Vonovono, Tupeni Waqalala, Basiyalo Sikeli.