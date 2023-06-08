Murray to make Drua debut against Saders

Fiji Under 20 Captain Motikiai Murray will make his Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debut against defending champions Crusaders in the quarterfinal of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne’s squad is largely the same as last week, with the added highlight being the selection of Fijian Warrior Murray as openside flanker.

A change to the second row sees Isoa Nasilasila this week partnered with the returning Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta while Vilive Miramira moves to blindside flanker position with Murray making his debut on the openside.

After an impressive performance in last week’s victory over Reds, Kalaveti Ravouvou stays on the left wing to partner with Selestino Ravutaumada who moves back to the right wing.

Ilaisa Droasese is back to complete the starting 15 at fullback.

The Drua vs Crusaders clash will kick off at 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Motikiai Murray, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Teti Tela, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Meli Tuni, Samuela Tawake, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Michael Naitokani, Eroni Sau.