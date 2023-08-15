Musa resigned before his conviction: Fiji FA

Fiji Football Association today confirmed that jailed businessman and its former vice president Aiyaz Umarji Mohammed Musa tendered in his resignation on 7 August 2023 before his conviction in New Zealand.

Fiji FA in a statement said Musa’s resignation encompassed not only his position as the vice president of Fiji FA, but also his role as a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee.

“The Fiji FA’s Board of Control convened to consider his resignation through expedited means.”

“The Board, in a unanimous decision, accepted his resignation, acknowledging the seriousness of the circumstances and the need to uphold the values and integrity of our association.”

“It is important to note that both FIFA and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) have been duly informed of the Board’s unanimous decision. This proactive communication underscores our commitment to transparency and adherence to established protocols.”

“According to the provisions outlined in the Fiji Football Association Statutes, the vacant position of Vice President will be filled in due course.”

“The Board of Control is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will adhere to the established procedures to identify a suitable replacement who will contribute to the continued growth and success of Fijian football.”

Fiji FA has reassured its stakeholders and the football-loving community that the governing body remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the sport of football, fostering sportsmanship, and maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

“We extend our gratitude to all our partners, players, fans, and supporters for their continued dedication and support. The actions of one individual do not define us as an organisation, and we will continue to strive for excellence on and off the field.”