Naborisi dedicates Dux award to parents

Former Labasa Sangam College student Raijeli Naborisi who received the Commissioner’s Book Prize known as the ‘Dux Award’ during the Fiji Police Force’s pass out parade has dedicated it to her parents.

The 22-year-old from Nakoronawa in Kadavu said the honor was for her parents, Enele Naborisi and Vasemaca Ralaca.

“I was at a phase of life when I did not know what to do and that’s when my parents encouraged me to try doing a police recruitment. At first, I was nervous because I always heard that Police training is not easy.”

“When I began my training, I told myself that I am here for a purpose and I’ve got to fulfill it. This award is for those who always believed in me and never gave up on me,” an emotional Naborisi said.

The Fiji National University Bachelor of Commerce graduate said while the training was tough, her parents kept a lot of faith in her.

“My parents told me to just try it out and yes it was tough but they supported me throughout. Staying away from family was the biggest challenge I encountered but to make them proud, I decided to face all the challenges.”

“I always saw our male counterparts going for recruitment and becoming a Police officers. There were hardly any women so my aim is to empower and encourage females so that we women can also become Police officers.”

“My message to aspiring females is to study hard and work towards your goal. We learn a lot of things about law and our duty towards the nation not only as Police Officers but as members of the public.”