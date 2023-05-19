Friday, May 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to parents

Former Labasa Sangam College student Raijeli Naborisi who received the Commissioner’s Book Prize known as the ‘Dux Award’ during the Fiji Police Force’s pass out parade has dedicated it to her parents.

The 22-year-old from Nakoronawa in Kadavu said the honor was for her parents, Enele Naborisi and Vasemaca Ralaca.

“I was at a phase of life when I did not know what to do and that’s when my parents encouraged me to try doing a police recruitment. At first, I was nervous because I always heard that Police training is not easy.”

“When I began my training, I told myself that I am here for a purpose and I’ve got to fulfill it. This award is for those who always believed in me and never gave up on me,” an emotional Naborisi said.

The Fiji National University Bachelor of Commerce graduate said while the training was tough, her parents kept a lot of faith in her.

 “My parents told me to just try it out and yes it was tough but they supported me throughout. Staying away from family was the biggest challenge I encountered but to make them proud, I decided to face all the challenges.”

 “I always saw our male counterparts going for recruitment and becoming a Police officers. There were hardly any women so my aim is to empower and encourage females so that we women can also become Police officers.”

“My message to aspiring females is to study hard and work towards your goal. We learn a lot of things about law and our duty towards the nation not only as Police Officers but as members of the public.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Concrete steps needed to prevent co...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudh...
News

Age is just a number for Kawaidau

38-year-old Ekayabaki Kawaidau has proven that age is just a number...
News

PNG welcomes re-opening of Fiji Mis...

Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG), His Excellency Sir Bob ...
News

Fiji and PNG belong to one Pacific:...

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape says Fiji and Papu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Concrete steps needed to prevent...

News
Former Pri...

Age is just a number for Kawaida...

News
38-year-ol...

PNG welcomes re-opening of Fiji ...

News
Governor-G...

Fiji and PNG belong to one Pacif...

News
Prime Mini...

Simmons scoops Baton of Honor aw...

News
24-year-ol...

Another lawsuit against Ed Sheer...

Entertainment
In a secon...

Popular News

Top food blogger Wiens visits Fi...

Entertainment
Famous foo...

Uluinasau is DHL Impact Player o...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Auckland City technically punish...

Football
Suva coach...

Four political parties temporari...

News
Acting Reg...

Fiji 7s crash and burn in Toulou...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fiji 7s into 9th place semis

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Concrete steps needed to prevent coups: Chaudhry