Nadi and T/Naitasiri to kick start Fiji FACT

Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will officially kick start the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday 9 June.

The opening match will kick off at 1.30pm.

In other Day 1 matches, Ba and Navua will clash at 3.30pm, host and defending champion will play Lautoka at 5.30pm while Labasa and Rewa will bring the curtains on the opening day with their clash at 8pm.

Group matches will take place from Friday 9 June to Sunday 11 June and the finals will be played the following weekend.

Full fixtures are as follows:

Friday 9 June: 1.30pm- Nadi vs Tailevu Naitasiri, 3.30pm- Ba vs Navua, 5.30pm- Suva vs Lautoka, 8pm- Labasa vs Rewa.

Saturday 10 June: 1pm- Lautoka vs Navua, 3pm- Rewa vs Tailevu Naitasiri, 5pm- Labasa vs Nadi, 7pm- Suva vs Ba.

Sunday 1 June: 11am- Labasa vs Tailevu Naitasiri, 1pm- Suva vs Navua, 3pm- Lautoka vs Ba, 5pm- Rewa vs Nadi.

Saturday 17 June: 2pm- Semifinal 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B, 4pm- Semifinal 2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A.

Sunday 18 June: 3pm- Grand final.