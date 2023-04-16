Nadi back to winning ways over Tavua

Nadi bounced back to its winning after registering an impressive 5-2 win over Tavua in a Round 5 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park on Sunday.

The Jetsetters dominated the entire opening half with a 1-0 lead.

Captain William Valentine broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with his powerful strike.

Tavua looked ways to match the speed and pace of Nadi in order for a comeback in the second half.

It was young Solomon Islands striker Barrie Limoki that doubled the lead for Nadi after he slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Coming off the bench, Nikesh Singh extended the lead for Nadi following through a timely cross from Valentine before sprinter Vishant Reddy scored from a direct free kick for a 4-nil lead.

Tavua managed to pull two goals back in the 70th and 75th minute but gave a way a penalty to Nadi which Eshan Kumar took and found the back of the net to seal the win.