Nadi focuses on composure and game rhythm

Nadi is focused on improving its composure and game rhythm ahead of this week’s 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva this week.

Head coach Kamal Swamy said composure is key in helping secure goals and boosting the confidence of the attacking forward.

“We need to keep exposure and maintain our rhythm throughout the game.”

“Sometimes the young players are finding it tough to adapt to our football structure and they are not confident enough to fight back against the experienced opponents.”

“Our boys played against Suva and Rewa in the league where we were winning but we gave the game away because we didn’t have the composure and confidence in the last 20 minutes.”

“We need to be consistent throughout the game and need to have the composure to last the entire 90 minutes.”

The jetsetters are drawn in Group B with Tailevu Naitasiri, Rewa and Labasa.

Nadi will play Tailevu Naitasiri in the opening match at 1.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on Friday.