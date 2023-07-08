Saturday, July 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadi makes impressive start in Skipper

Defending champs and Farebrother title holders Nadi made an impressive start to the Skipper Cup Competition thumping newly promoted Yasawa 40-17 in Round 1 at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Nadi led by former Fiji 7s star Semi Kunatani, Vatemo Ravouvou and Savenaca Rawaca ensured the hosts pressured Yasawa throughout the match.

On the other hand, Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca also marked his return to rugby featuring for the Marlins following successful knee surgery in Dubai in June.

In other matches, Suva edged Nadroga 31-17 at Bidesi Park while Tailevu upset Namosi 18-15 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Naitasiri came from behind to overcome a gutsy newly promoted Macuata 29-25 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Budget to increase cane production:...

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the $49.7 milli...
News

Convicted Achary’s sentencing in Au...

Convicted former Vanuatu National Provident Fund’s (VNPF) General M...
Football

Samoa edge Cook Islands, to seal th...

Samoa edged Cook Islands 2-1 in a dramatic extra time to finish thi...
News

Contact centers to enhance skilled ...

The Government has revealed that it intends to rebuild the country ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Budget to increase cane producti...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Convicted Achary’s sentencing in...

News
Convicted ...

Samoa edge Cook Islands, to seal...

Football
Samoa edge...

Contact centers to enhance skill...

News
The Govern...

Huge returns in export of Kava: ...

News
Kava in Fi...

Kaltak receives national honour ...

Football
Former Lau...

Popular News

Construction to begin on new Sup...

2023-24 National Budget
Government...

Medical tourism market is growin...

News
Prime Mini...

$5m for re-establishment of PWD

News
The Public...

Safety and security is paramount...

News
Minister f...

Kuruvadua resigns, Nata appointe...

News
The i-Tauk...

Champs Rewa lose top marksman

Football
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 OFC U19 Women’s Championship Final (NZ vs FJ)