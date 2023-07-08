Nadi makes impressive start in Skipper

Defending champs and Farebrother title holders Nadi made an impressive start to the Skipper Cup Competition thumping newly promoted Yasawa 40-17 in Round 1 at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Nadi led by former Fiji 7s star Semi Kunatani, Vatemo Ravouvou and Savenaca Rawaca ensured the hosts pressured Yasawa throughout the match.

On the other hand, Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca also marked his return to rugby featuring for the Marlins following successful knee surgery in Dubai in June.

In other matches, Suva edged Nadroga 31-17 at Bidesi Park while Tailevu upset Namosi 18-15 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Naitasiri came from behind to overcome a gutsy newly promoted Macuata 29-25 at Subrail Park in Labasa.