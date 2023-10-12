Thursday, October 12, 2023
Nadi ready to defend Skipper Cup title

Defending Champions Nadi are ready to defend the Skipper Cup title and add another silverware to their cabinet after clinching the Inkk Farebrother Trophy earlier on.

Coach Cohen Politini said the Jetset town based team has to be 10 times better if they are to beat the mighty Suva outfit tomorrow.

“It will take the right attitude and lots of mental toughness to beat Suva just like how we overcame Nadroga in the Farebrother Challenge.”

Politini said based on their semifinal match against Naitasiri last week, the first half was a bad start for Nadi.

“We made lots of mistakes in the first 30 minutes of last week’s game- It never went our way.”

“I told the boys in the change room were to find themselves… which they did during the second half against Naitasiri,” he added.

Nadi will take on Suva at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
