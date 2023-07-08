Nadi ready to retain Skipper, Farebrother titles

Defending champion Nadi is determined to retain its Skipper Cup and Farebrother Challenge title this season, says team manager Epeli Qoro.

Despite the competition being reduced to one round, Qoro says the jetsetters are ready to display their best performance in both home and away games.

“We are ready to defend both our titles,” Qoro confidently said.

“These seven matches will put our players to the test to see how strong they are to compete against the tough rivals in the competition.”

“We have some new faces with few senior players but these boys have been training and playing in the Nadi Rugby Union club games and I feel they are ready to prove their worth in the team.”

“Every team will come out to defeat us and we have to put up some strong game plans to counter them.”

Nadi opens its Skipper Cup campaign against the newly promoted Yasawa at 3pm today at Prince Charles Park.