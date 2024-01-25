Thursday, January 25, 2024
Nadi retains Swamy for new season

Veteran coach Kamal Swamy has been reappointed as Nadi’s head coach for the 2024 season.

President Mohammed Mohin Rafiq while confirming this said they are also looking at getting an assistant coach to work alongside Swamy.

He also revealed that Canada based coach Rajnal Dayal has shown interest in assisting the coaching panel during the local tournaments.

Rafiq further confirmed that the team will start preparing for the new season from next week and daily training sessions will commence at Prince Charles Park from Monday 29 January.

Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
