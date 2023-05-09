Nadi shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Nadi has shifted its focus to the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT which will be played from 9-11 June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The jetsetters bounced back to their winning ways after thumping Tailevu Naitasiri 3-0 on Sunday and Head coach Kamal Swamy said the side’s preparation for the tournament is on track.

“We have only one match remaining and we want to utilise that as a build-up towards the Fiji FACT. In this match, we want to see our weaknesses and also our strengths.”

“We have around 8-10 youth players who will for the first time play in a district-level tournament so they need to be prepared well. We have around 5-6 senior players in the team and they have been assisting the young players.”

“Our weakness so far has been our defence. We leave it unbothered on the field and that’s how we have seen the opponents get inside and score. Last week, we kept our defence strong and that’s how we managed to beat Naitasiri.”

Nadi is currently fifth with 12 points after eight matches.

The side has been drawn in Group B for the tournament with current League leaders Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri and last year’s runners-up Labasa.