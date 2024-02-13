Nadi teen to compete in double pageants

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to showcase her talent and promote Fiji on the international stage.

After being chosen earlier to represent Fiji at the Miss Asia Global pageant in Malaysia, the Korovuto, Nadi beauty was last week picked as the country’s representative to the Queen of International Tourism pageant which will take place in the Philippines early next month.

This event marks a monumental occasion, as it will be the first time Fiji is represented on such a platform in the realm of beauty and tourism advocacy.

“The Queen of International Tourism pageant is not just a competition of beauty, but a platform to promote cultural exchange, tourism, and global friendship ties, values that deeply resonate with the Fijian spirit of hospitality and warmth,” Prasad said.

“My journey to this stage has been one of dedication, perseverance, and a deep-rooted desire to showcase the rich cultural heritage and beauty of Fiji to the world.”

“As the first Fijian to participate in this prestigious event, I am eager to share my story, the significance of this representation for Fiji, and how it reflects our country’s growing presence on the global stage.”

“I have prepared well for the pageant and look forward to giving the very best for my nation and our people,” she said.

Straight after the pageant, the Swami Vivekananda College student who is also a model with Jacks, will board the plane to Malaysia for the Miss Asia Global pageant.