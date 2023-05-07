Sunday, May 7, 2023
Nadi thumps Tailevu Naitaisiri in DFPL

Nadi bounced back to winning ways and thumped Taievu Naitasiri 3-0 in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Prince Charles Park on  Sunday.

After losing 2-1 to Suva last week, the Kamal Swamy coached side showed a lot of improvement and put up a good display of football.

It took the hosts only five minutes to get on the score-board through Vuniuci Tikomaimerke whose powerful shot landed into the back of the net leaving Tailevu Naitasiri defenders and goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake stunned.

The visitors threatened with some attacking moves but Prashant Chand, Mohammed Rasasa, Mosese Nabose and Solomon Islander Carlos Liomasia failed with their attempts.

Tuiba Batiratu doubled the lead for Nadi in the 30th minute with a powerhouse attempt which gave goalkeeper Rokovucake no chance at all.

Nadi led by 2-0 at the breather.

Early in the second spell, Nadi’s Josua Tawake was flashed a yellow card for a foul play which awarded Naitasiri a free kick but Nabose blasted it over the crossbar.

Ratu Pauliasi Tulivou further extended the lead for the jetsetters in the 70th minute after neatly finishing off a through pass from William Valentine which was flicked on by Vishant Reddy.

Nadi now has 12 points and sits on the sixth spot while Tailevu Naitasiri is eighth with 6 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
