Nadi upset Vancouver in opening match

The Nadi women’s football side upset their Vancouver Fiji counterparts  2-1 in the opening match of their tour to Fiji at Churchill Park in Lautoka last night.

Lanky striker Anatoki Udite opened the account for Nadi after closely following a through pass from skipper Vasenai Cama in the 30th minute.

Minutes before the break, the Ronald Chaudhary mentored side scored the equaliser from Christine Singh as both teams headed to the break all levelled.

Early in the second spell, a free kick taken by Farisha Ali deflected off a Vancouver defender which an unmarked Udite tapped and landed into the back of the net.

Vancouver applied continuous pressure but the results remained unchanged till the final whistle of the game.

The visitors will face Ba women at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
