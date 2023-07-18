Tuesday, July 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadi vs Labasa rescheduled to Saturday

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 13 clash between Nadi and Labasa has been rescheduled to Saturday.

The encounter between the two sides will kick off at 7.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association said Nadi as host requested the match to be played a day earlier.

Meanwhile in other matches at 3pm on Sunday, Tavua will host Nadroga at Garvey Park while leaders Lautoka will meet neighbours Ba at Churchill Park.

In a double header, Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Suva at 1pm while defending champions Rewa will battle against Navua at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing

Setareki Tamanivalu is yet to play at the Rugby World Cup and hopes...
News

Solomon mother thankful for ‘Gift o...

Young mother Larisah Kepo has heartily thanked the Sri Sathya Sai S...
News

Charge dropped, no conviction again...

High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar today set aside the charge ...
News

Tabu, 4, gets a new lease of life

Early heart screening helped 4-year-old Emosi Tabu secure a brand n...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing...

Rugby
Setareki T...

Solomon mother thankful for ‘Gif...

News
Young moth...

Charge dropped, no conviction ag...

News
High Court...

Tabu, 4, gets a new lease of lif...

News
Early hear...

Dolly Parton ‘never’ wants to re...

Entertainment
Dolly Part...

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy

Entertainment
Lindsay Lo...

Popular News

Naupoto wants more support for a...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Water Resource Tax will increase...

News
Prime Mini...

Krishna thrilled to play under L...

Football
Fijian won...

Fines-Leleiwasa Uru for Tonga cl...

Rugby
Fijian hal...

Sugar industry to collaborate wi...

News
The Minist...

Inflation to rise, due to tax in...

2023-24 National Budget
The Reserv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing