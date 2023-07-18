Nadi vs Labasa rescheduled to Saturday

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 13 clash between Nadi and Labasa has been rescheduled to Saturday.

The encounter between the two sides will kick off at 7.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association said Nadi as host requested the match to be played a day earlier.

Meanwhile in other matches at 3pm on Sunday, Tavua will host Nadroga at Garvey Park while leaders Lautoka will meet neighbours Ba at Churchill Park.

In a double header, Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Suva at 1pm while defending champions Rewa will battle against Navua at 3pm.