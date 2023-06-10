Nadi vs Rewa will be a cracker, says Swamy

Nadi is expecting a cracker of a match against unbeaten Rewa in its last Group B fixture of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

The jetsetters have two points after their 1-1 draw against Tailevu Naitasiri on Day 1 and a 2-2 draw against Labasa on Day 2.

Head coach Kamal Swamy is confident the side will register a win against the Delta Tigers.

“It’s a must-win match for us. It’s going to be do or die as well.”

“Rewa is not going to be easy on us because both the teams will want a win to qualify for the semifinal.”

“We have played Rewa in the league and one thing we have learned from their game is that we have to be very alert and defend well.”

“We are going as underdogs in the match despite knowing that Rewa is going to come strong and apply all their energy in the game.”

Swamy added that he will continue to give more game time to his young players after Tevita Ravia took the field in place of injured goalkeeper Vereti Dickson.

“Nadi is in a re-building phase and we have a lot of young talents in the team who have been plying their trade in the league games.”

“The young boys will learn a lot from the senior players not just within the Nadi team but also playing against the tough opponents we encounter which will help them to mature and give them more exposure to score goals.”

The Nadi vs Rewa match will kick start at 5pm.