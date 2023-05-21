Sunday, May 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Host Nadi claimed the 2023 Fiji Muslim Sports Association (FMSA) Inter-District Championship title at Prince Charles Park today after beating Ba 3-1 in an exciting final.

Marksman Mohammed Shafin was the star for the Jetsetters after netting all their three goals in the first half of the encounter.

Ba managed to pull one back in the second half through Mohammed Naushad.

Nadi boasted the likes of William (Rizwan Ali) and Shahil Valentine, Mohammed Arian, Mohammed Aiman, Mohammed Shalmeen and Zainal Ali while Ba had the services of brothers Husseini, Mosim and Kasim Khan and Futsal reps Zaim and Sheyaz Ali.

Earlier in the semifinals of the Digicel/Tebara Meats sponsored annual tourney, Nadi walloped Varavu 5-0 while Ba overcame Drasa 1-0.

Meanwhile West defeated South 1-0 in the Masters final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

London 7s

Fiji beats Aust, faces NZ in semis

Fiji defeated Australia 19-5 in the Cup quarterfinals of the London...
Sports

Suva to face AS Pirae in OCL semifi...

Suva will meet top Tahitian club and Group B winners of the OFC Cha...
News

Man stabs partner, sets house on fi...

A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his partner and set fire to the...
Rugby

We gave away softies, says frustrat...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave awa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji beats Aust, faces NZ in sem...

London 7s
Fiji defea...

Suva to face AS Pirae in OCL sem...

Sports
Suva will ...

Man stabs partner, sets house on...

News
A 42-year-...

We gave away softies, says frust...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Depp says he has no ‘furth...

Entertainment
Appearing ...

Rushdie writes book about near-f...

Entertainment
Salman Rus...

Popular News

Passenger is latest road fatalit...

News
A man died...

Fiji beats Aust, faces NZ in sem...

London 7s
Fiji defea...

Losing start for Junior Bula Boy...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Junior...

There’s no political inter...

News
Acting Dir...

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Lo...

London 7s
The Fiji 7...

Fiji suffers big defeat to Argen...

London 7s
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
London 7s

Fiji beats Aust, faces NZ in semis