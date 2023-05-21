Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Host Nadi claimed the 2023 Fiji Muslim Sports Association (FMSA) Inter-District Championship title at Prince Charles Park today after beating Ba 3-1 in an exciting final.

Marksman Mohammed Shafin was the star for the Jetsetters after netting all their three goals in the first half of the encounter.

Ba managed to pull one back in the second half through Mohammed Naushad.

Nadi boasted the likes of William (Rizwan Ali) and Shahil Valentine, Mohammed Arian, Mohammed Aiman, Mohammed Shalmeen and Zainal Ali while Ba had the services of brothers Husseini, Mosim and Kasim Khan and Futsal reps Zaim and Sheyaz Ali.

Earlier in the semifinals of the Digicel/Tebara Meats sponsored annual tourney, Nadi walloped Varavu 5-0 while Ba overcame Drasa 1-0.

Meanwhile West defeated South 1-0 in the Masters final.