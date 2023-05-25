Thursday, May 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadolo back in Tahs’ training

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo is back in the NSW Waratahs team training after spending close to one month on the sideline.

Nadolo sustained a severe knee injury in Waratahs’ 34-17 loss to the Hurricanes in late March in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Coach Darren Coleman earmarked his return to the training earlier this week.

Coleman said the return of key injured players such as Nadolo, Hugh Sinclair, Ned Hanigan and Take Edmed will boost the side’s preparation against the Crusaders on Saturday.

The Tahs will face the Crusaders at 3:35pm at Orangetheory Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We took advantage of our chances: K...

Victorious Suva FC Coach Babs Khan says they utilised their chances...
News

Roko Ului absent from GCC meeting

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says he is not aware no...
News

Chiefs reminded of their role durin...

Head of State, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and President of the Methodi...
News

Act with wisdom and compassion: Rab...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is adamant that the traditio...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We took advantage of our chances...

Football
Victorious...

Roko Ului absent from GCC meetin...

News
Minister f...

Chiefs reminded of their role du...

News
Head of St...

Act with wisdom and compassion: ...

News
Prime Mini...

Daugunu ruled out, robust Ravai ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Legendary singer Tina Turner die...

Entertainment
Queen of R...

Popular News

Govt recognises importance of ev...

News
The Fiji G...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

Up to $3M is spent to relocate c...

News
The cost o...

Nadi woman killed in road accide...

News
A 40-year-...

I am prepared to weather the sto...

News
Prime Mini...

Kim Kardashian says parenting is...

Entertainment
Kim Kardas...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Uto ni Yalo