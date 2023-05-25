Nadolo back in Tahs’ training

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo is back in the NSW Waratahs team training after spending close to one month on the sideline.

Nadolo sustained a severe knee injury in Waratahs’ 34-17 loss to the Hurricanes in late March in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Coach Darren Coleman earmarked his return to the training earlier this week.

Coleman said the return of key injured players such as Nadolo, Hugh Sinclair, Ned Hanigan and Take Edmed will boost the side’s preparation against the Crusaders on Saturday.

The Tahs will face the Crusaders at 3:35pm at Orangetheory Stadium.