Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo says Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi stands out for his side with his leadership qualities.

Speaking to Clarkie’s Podcast, Nadolo said he was impressed with the 24-year-old Olympic Games gold medalist and how the skipper has marshaled his troops during their second year in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“It’s his (Derenalagi) leadership, and he’s fairly young as well,” Nadolo said.

“He’s got a big task leading the troops around.”

Speaking from experience the former Flying Fijians skipper said leading a Fiji team was never easy.

“It’s never easy and I have seen it first-hand.

“But Meli had been injured for awhile, but when he comes in he leads through his actions.”

“He is only going to get better.”