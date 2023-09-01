Friday, September 1, 2023
Nadro aims to bounce back to winning ways

The Nadroga football team is aiming to bounce back to its winning ways against underdogs Tailevu Naitasiri in their Round 15 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Member of Parliament and head coach Joseph Nand says while they are optimistic about beating T/Naitasiri, he is urging players to show professionalism on the field.

“Nadroga is just three points away from Tavua and we hope to win this week so that we gain more points while I expect my boys to show competency in the game.”

“We don’t want to put our survival chances at risk and in order to gain maximum points to remain in the premier division, the team needs to start winning the remaining games.”

“Of course, they will be a dangerous team at home and we have to prepare well to counter them.”

“They have very physical players since some of them are playing futsal and we have to match their physicality level in the game.”

Nand also mentioned that getting players back to training has been a major challenge for the side but the youth players are stepping up in the game.

“When it’s break, players go on rest mode and coming back from a long break and playing this week will be tough for us. We haven’t really been able to train together as a team”.

“We have around seven youth players who have been training throughout and they are gelling well in the team. Our aim is to give more game time to these players who turn up because they know what structure we have to follow.”

“The senior players have experienced playing against top teams like Naitasiri, so they know what to expect from the opponents and we will be banking on them.”

Nadroga will travel to Ratu Cakobau park in Nausori to face T/Naitasiri at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
