Nadroga aims to move out of danger zone

Member of Parliament and Nadroga Coach Joseph Nand says they will need to win both Digicel Fiji Premier League matches this week in order to move out of the relegation zone.

Nadroga is ninth with nine points in the standing and is closely followed by bottom-placed Tavua who have six points, with both teams having played 14 matches so far.

Nand said the Stallions are in a danger zone right now and the players are aware of the importance of securing positive results in both matches.

“We can’t afford to lose any more points in the competition because looking at the table; Tavua is on the verge of catching us up.”

“Nadroga is at a stage where we need to win the remaining games because each game holds three points which is very crucial for our survival.”

“We have already lost so many points and conceded so many goals but if we are to stay in the Premier Division, we have to win.”

Nand highlighted that playing two matches within a week will be tough however; the team has been working on all aspects of their game after their narrow 2-1 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri last week.

“The entire team has been working on the fitness, defence and scoring which we lacked against Naitasiri.”

“The boys are getting to their maximum fitness level because playing against a star-studded team like Suva won’t be easy. They have a lot of national reps and matching their speed is a challenge we are taking on ourselves.”

“I have a lot of faith and confidence in my players but they need to lift their performance up this week. It’s a do-or-die situation for us and that itself is encouraging the players to fight for survival. The boys have seen how difficult it is to come up to the premier division from seniors and we don’t want to repeat that.”

Nadroga will face Suva at 7pm at Lawaqa Park on Friday before meeting Navua at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.