Nadroga re-appoints Nand as head coach

The new executives of Nadroga football association has re-appointed Opposition Member of Parliament Joseph Nitya Nand as the head coach for the side for the remainder of the season.

Nand replaces Serbian Stefan Ristic, who joined the team earlier this year.

Nand, who is a former Labasa and Suva rep, began his coaching career while playing for the Babasiga Lions in the early 1990’s before he guided Nadi Eagles to the final of the OFC Club Championship at Prince Charles Park in 1999.

The 52-year-old began mentoring Nadroga in 2003 and helped Nadroga reach the semifinal of the Battle of the Giants tournament in 2013 and Inter District Championship semifinal in 2014.

Two years later, the Semo village from Sigatoka guided Nadi to win the 2016 Fiji FACT title and Pacific Cup.

He returned to coaching Nadroga in 2022 before he took time off but the new board decided to bring him back to lift the team’s performance in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, former national and Nadroga utility Archie Watkins and Alipate Driu will also assist the team.

Nadroga is currently ninth in the Digicel Fiji Premier League with six points.

In Round 13, the side will face bottom-placed Tavua at 3pm at Garvey Park on Sunday.