Sunday, July 23, 2023
Nadroga registers crucial DFPL win

Nadroga registered a crucial 1-0 win over bottom placed Tavua in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji FA Ground in Ba today.

Playing under new coach Joseph Nand and a new administration, the Stallions showed a lot of promise with their display while Tavua with some big names failed to settle in the game and could not connect passes upfront resulting in poor finishing.

Midfielder Leisari Qalica netted the win for Nadroga.

Nadroga now has 9 points after 12 appearances while Tavua sits last with just 5 points from 13 outings.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
