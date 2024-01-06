Nadroga retains IDC winning coach

Jitesh Nath, known for guiding the Nadroga to the Premier Division victory in the 2023 Inter District Championship (IDC) will once again lead the team this season.

This was confirmed to FijiLive by the President of Nadroga Football Association, Max Chetty.

In addition to the coaching announcement, Nadroga has also secured naming rights with several sponsors, including Sugar Taxis, Pacifika Rentals, and Nadroga AutoMarine Upholstery Works.

The association has also recently secured a sponsorship from Bargain Box Fiji Ltd for their local league competitions in 2024.

Regarding player movements, Chetty mentioned ongoing negotiations.

“We are currently negotiating with some players, but there is no confirmation as of yet,” he stated, indicating potential changes to the team’s lineup.