Nadroga to face champs without regulars

Nadroga will face champions Rewa in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League today without three key players who are out with a one match suspension.

Ghanaian creative midfielder Ato Yankson, striker Semesa Sacere, and in-form attacking forward Leisari Qalica have two bookings to their name and will need to miss a game.

Coach and Member of Parliament, Joseph Nand said the absence of the trio will be felt and he will have to rotate players within the squad to ensure they field a competitive team against the Delta Tigers.

“The absence of Yankson, Sacere, and Qalica is certainly a setback,”

“But it also presents an opportunity for others to step up and prove their worth. The rest of the team have trained hard and I have faith in them. We are prepared to give Rewa a tough fight.”

The team’s preparation was also hampered by unfavorable weather condition during the week.

“We had moderate preparation. The ground was unavailable on Thursday because of the rain,” explained Nand.

“Despite that, we managed to train on Friday, with fewer numbers, due to the ongoing rain in Sigatoka.”

He said Rewa is a consistent top-performing team in the competition and presents a strong challenge.

“Rewa is a well-structured side. They have been consistent over the years, placing them in the top three,” Nand said.

“This makes our task harder, especially given the away nature of the match. But that doesn’t mean we can’t beat them.”

Nand, who recently took over the reins at Nadroga, has already demonstrated his leadership skills by leading the team to a surprise victory against Tavua shortly after his appointment.

“We did well against Tavua,” Nand recalled.

“It was an unexpected win for us but the boys managed to pull through.”

Despite the frequent changes in administration, Nand insists this should not affect the team’s on-field performance.

“There have been many changes in the administration, but that shouldn’t hinder us from performing well,” he firmly stated.

Nadroga plays Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.