Saturday, September 9, 2023
Nadroga upsets Suva, ends losing streak

Nadroga created a huge upset beating a star-studded Suva 2-1 in a Digicel Fiji Premier League match on Friday evening at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Both sides entered the match after being drubbed in the previous round as Suva heavily lost 3-0 to Lautoka while Nadroga came from a narrow 2-1 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri.

After a strong tussle between the two teams, Captain Tomasi Tuicakau broke the deadlock heading the opener from a Guyanese midfielder Ato Yankson cross in the 28th minute to give Nadroga a 1-0 lead at the break.

Suva tried to make a comeback in the match through Dave Radrigai and Kavaia Rawaqa but they were well contained by a strong Nadroga defence.

In the 59th minute, young Zoheb Hussain doubled the lead for Nadroga after closely following through a set piece play from youngster Yash Kumar while Suva managed to pull one back through ni-Vanuatu striker Azariah Soromon late in the match.

After 15 appearances, Nadroga now has 12 points while Suva remains third with 26 points.

Suva will host Nadi at 1pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday followed by the match between Nadroga and Navua at 3pm.

In another match, Labasa will travel to Garvey Park to play Tavua at 2pm.

Meanwhile, table leaders and Fiji FACT champs Lautoka will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 7pm at Churchill Park today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
