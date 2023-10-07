Naduva named in Premier 7s dream team

Fiji 7s star winger Alasio Naduva has been included in the Premier Rugby 7s Dream Team in the United States.

The team was picked by fans. Naduva scored 7 tries, scored 43 points, made 11 carries and made 4 steals.

Others in the team include Dan Norton, Ben Pinkelman, Branco Du Preez, Kenny Jinkins, Craig Hunt and Brock Gallagher.

The honorable mentions from the competition, who are also voted by fans include John Lefevre, Ako Raymond, Asa Carter, Corey Jones, Adam Channel, Aaron Gray, Madison Hughes.