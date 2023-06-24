Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at Special Olympics

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and three silver medals at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in her Power-lifting events today in Berlin, Germany.

Nagasau won Gold in the Bench Press, a Silver medal each in Dead-lift and Squat and snatched another Silver medal for the overall category.

Meanwhile in other events, Iowane Taroko picked up a a Bronze in his 50m Freestyle -Level A event.

Also, Karalaini Cakautabu scooped a a Bronze Medal in the women’s 50m Freestyle- Level A event.