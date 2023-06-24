Saturday, June 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at Special Olympics

Photo Courtesy: Special Olympics Fiji Facebook

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and three silver medals at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in her Power-lifting  events today in Berlin, Germany.

Nagasau won Gold in the Bench Press, a Silver medal each in Dead-lift and Squat and snatched another Silver medal for the overall category.

Meanwhile in other events, Iowane Taroko picked up a a Bronze in his 50m Freestyle -Level A event.

Also, Karalaini Cakautabu scooped a a Bronze Medal in the women’s 50m Freestyle- Level A event.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Vi...
News

No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its A...
Entertainment

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has been r...

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their collaborated movie ‘B...
Rugby

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr deal ...

Fiji-born Wallabies and Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu has p...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has bee...

Entertainment
Nicki Mina...

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr de...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Instrumental Montoya dots in War...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

FFP to respond to complaint on a...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Singh chases first tournament ti...

Fiji FACT 2023
Roderick S...

Young Kulas shift focus to PNG c...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Sharks receive $10k for Fijian C...

Rugby
Inaugural ...

$4b loss as a result of poor tax...

News
Minister f...

Ban on sea cucumber harvesting l...

Business
Cabinet ha...

Special birthday celebration for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nippy defe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now