Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Nagusa to confer with Legal Aid on representation

The Magistrates Court has ordered former Drua Skipper Nemani Nagusa to check whether the Legal Aid Commission is going to represent him or not in a matter which is pending before the Court.

Nagusa appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou charged with one count of criminal trespass and intimidation.

The 35-year-old allegedly trespassed on a property in Nasese while under the influence of alcohol and threatened the homeowner with physical harm.

Magistrate Savou asked Duty-Solicitor Safaira Ratu whether Legal Aid has received Nagusa’s application to which Ratu responded by asking when the accused had filed an application.

Nagusa informed the court he had filed an application in the last hearing on 5 January, 2024.

The matter has been adjourned to 22 March for mention.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Businessman sentenced to 7 years...

News
A business...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Govt looks to setup Agro Researc...

News
Cabinet ha...

Another man charged for scamming...

News
The Fiji P...

Navua secures narrow victory ove...

Football
Navua clin...

Rewa vs Labasa DFPL clash postpo...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck