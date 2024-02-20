Nagusa to confer with Legal Aid on representation

The Magistrates Court has ordered former Drua Skipper Nemani Nagusa to check whether the Legal Aid Commission is going to represent him or not in a matter which is pending before the Court.

Nagusa appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou charged with one count of criminal trespass and intimidation.

The 35-year-old allegedly trespassed on a property in Nasese while under the influence of alcohol and threatened the homeowner with physical harm.

Magistrate Savou asked Duty-Solicitor Safaira Ratu whether Legal Aid has received Nagusa’s application to which Ratu responded by asking when the accused had filed an application.

Nagusa informed the court he had filed an application in the last hearing on 5 January, 2024.

The matter has been adjourned to 22 March for mention.