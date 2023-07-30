Sunday, July 30, 2023
Naikabula, Masirewa score in Japan’s win

Fiji-born former Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa scored a try each in the Brave Blossoms’ 21-16 win over Tonga in the second Round of the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday.

Both teams put on a strong performance and tested each other as Japan received an early penalty in the match but Seungsin Lee failed with the attempt.

Japan clinched the first try in the 20th minute when Naikabula rushed along the left side to open the scoring but Lee failed to convert.

Tonga quickly equalised with a try from Sonatane Takulua but William Havili failed to convert as both teams were locked at 5-5 in the 23rd minute.

Soon after, the hosts received another penalty and this time Lee booted it between the uprights and Amato Fakatava rushed in to score a try to expand Japan’s lead 13-5 before the break.

Early in the second stanza, Tonga received two penalties and Havili slotted both but their joy was cut short when Masirewa broke from the midfield and barged over the try to plant the ball down.

In the final few minutes of the match, forward Sam Moli scored a consolation try for Tonga but Rikiya Matsuda added the last penalty in favor of Tonga to secure their first win in the championship.

Japan will face the Flying Fijians on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
