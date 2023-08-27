Sunday, August 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Naikabula scores in Japan’s warm-up defeat

Fiji-born former Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula scored a try in Japan’s 42-21 loss to Italy in their warm-up match against Italy in Treviso this morning.

The Italians wasted no time in making a quick start to the match when Paolo Garbisi’s break set up the opening try for scrumhalf Stephen Varney and Tommaso Allan added the conversion for 8-0 lead just eight minutes into the match.

In the 16th minute, Japan replied with a nice lineout move with Shota Horie setting up Naikabula, who beat a couple of defenders and crashed over the try line to touch down but Seungsin Lee failed to convert.

Italy hit back from its own half, from winger Montanna Ioane and Allan converted to keep them ahead with a 14-5 lead.

Both sides traded penalties as Allan got the job done for Italy before Lee missed a penalty to Japan but soon he rectified his kicking game in the other two opportunities, slotting the ball in between the uprights.

Italy led by 17-11 at the break.

Italy kept its dominance in the second stanza and got their remaining points from Allan booting two penalties while Ioane grabbed his hat-trick of tries and scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo grabbed the last one.

On the other hand, fullback Kotaro Matsushima and Dylan Riley scored two unconverted tries for the men in the Red and White jerseys.

Meanwhile, former captain and explosive loose man Michael Leitch, who will feature in his fourth World Cup, returned to the blindside flank for his 80th test cap for Japan following his suspension off the back of the red card he picked up against Samoa while Semisi Masirewa started once again on the left wing.

Japan will open its 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Chile in Toulouse on 10 September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Bieber back on Instagram after thre...

Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber is back on Instagram afte...
News

Economy to grow a further 8%: Prasa...

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman ...
News

Reds to host Koroibete’s Knights in...

The Queensland Reds will host Fiji-born electrifying winger Marika ...
News

It is a matter of survival for us: ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fijians are too familiar with t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bieber back on Instagram after t...

Entertainment
Grammy awa...

Economy to grow a further 8%: Pr...

News
The Deputy...

Reds to host Koroibete’s Knights...

News
The Queens...

It is a matter of survival for u...

News
Prime Mini...

PNG fails to travel to NZ for op...

Football
Papua New ...

Koroisau boots penalty in Tigers...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Rabuka calls on MSG leaders to w...

News
Prime Mini...

Man arrested over service centre...

News
A 43-year-...

Man on multiple fraud charges ge...

News
A former e...

Officers return after conducting...

News
Assistant ...

Navua edges Labasa, climbs to si...

Football
Navua defe...

Ba youngster trials with Welling...

Football
Ba youngst...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Bieber back on Instagram after three months